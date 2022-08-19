The Indonesian president has said that Putin and Xi will attend

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Attend a summit G20 In November, Indonesia’s president – who currently chairs the forum of major world economies – said in an interview published on Friday.

While Washington’s relations with Moscow and Beijing are at an all-time low due to the war in Ukraine and tensions surrounding Taiwan, the summit will see the two leaders align with US President Joe Biden.

Uncertain existence

It is uncertain whether Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will travel to the Indonesian island of Bali to participate in the talks. Moscow He is isolating himself from his invasion of Ukraine, while the Chinese leader is restricting his foreign travel due to Covid-19.

But Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg in an interview that the two leaders would attend the summit in person. “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin also told me that he would come,” Joko Widodo was quoted as saying. Kremlin officials explained in June that Vladimir Putin had accepted Joko Widodo’s invitation, saying the pandemic-related health situation allowed him to attend in person.

Zelensky also called

Jakarta has come under Western pressure to exclude Vladimir Putin from the summit after announcing his invitation in April. Jakarta maintains a neutral approach Ukraine. Joko Widodo traveled to both Kiev and Moscow earlier this year.

Indonesian officials said Joko Widodo’s statements appeared to confirm the presence of the two leaders. Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Diuku Baisasya said Russia and China had “received the invitation and they will participate in the summit”. It’s “something we’re really looking forward to,” he added. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the summit. The Ukrainian leader, whose country is not a member of the G20, said he would at least attend.