The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to “immediately” end the Rafah military offensive

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest court of the United Nations (UN), ordered Israel to stand down on Friday, May 24. “immediately” Its military offensive in Rafah. The Court sitting at The Hague also seeks a ruling on “” Any further action in the governorate of Rafah could create conditions of existence for the group of Palestinians in Gaza that could bring about its physical or partial destruction.”. The ICJ’s orders to settle disputes between states are legally binding, but there is no way to enforce it.

The court also ordered Israel to open the Rafah crossing to allow access “Out of Control” For humanitarian aid. Finally, the court called for the immediate release of people held hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will bring several of his government ministers for a conference call at 4pm (Paris time). “consultation” His office announced the decision.

South Africa contacted the ICJ and wanted it to order Israel to immediately cease all military operations and facilitate access to humanitarian aid.

“Terrible Condition”

Pretoria told the ICJ last week “Genocide” Israel promised a “Terrible condition”In particular, mass graves, acts of torture and obstruction of humanitarian aid.

Israel, for its part, confirmed that the imposed ceasefire would allow Hamas fighters to regroup and not release hostages taken during an October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamic Movement.

It will take months, if not years, for the court to rule on the merits of the case brought by Pretoria, which accuses Israel. “Genocide” in Gaza – but in the meantime it could order emergency measures.

This is the case “totally disconnected” Indeed and a “caricature” The Jewish state retaliated, accusing Israel of violating the United Nations Convention on Genocide. “Repeatedly calling something genocide does not make it genocide. Repeating a lie does not make it true.”Gilad Noam, Israel’s deputy attorney general for international affairs, told the court.

First dose in January

The court, which was taken over by South Africa in late December, ordered Israel in January to do everything in its power to prevent any genocide and to allow humanitarian aid from Gaza.

But she did not go so far as to order a ceasefire. However, for Pretoria, the evolution of the situation on the ground – particularly in Rafah – required a new order from the ICJ.

The decision comes days after International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan sought arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three Hamas leaders for crimes committed in Gaza and Israel.

