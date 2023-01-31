The International Monetary Fund updates the outlook for the global economy as inflation eases

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that it expects the global economy to slow down this year as central banks continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation, but also noted that output will be more resilient than previously expected and that a global recession will slow. It may be avoided.

The International Monetary Fund raised its economic growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 in its closely watched World Economic Outlook report, citing consumer resilience and the reopening of China’s economy among the reasons for the more optimistic outlook.

However, the fund warned that the fight against inflation is not over and urged central banks to avoid the temptation to change course.

“The fight against inflation is bearing fruit, but central banks must continue their efforts,” said Pierre-Olivier Gournchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, in an article accompanying the report.