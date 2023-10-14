The Iranian Foreign Minister warns Israel of being exposed to a devastating earthquake

Hezbollah fighters were placed on high alert along the Lebanese border with Israel following the attack launched by the Palestinian Hamas movement last Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that an Israeli drone strike along the border with Lebanon killed a “cell” that was trying to infiltrate Israel. Hezbollah said on Friday that its fighters fired several missiles at four Israeli sites along the border.

Amir Abdullahian added: “I want to warn war criminals and those who support this entity before it is too late to stop its crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it may be too late in a few hours.”

Looking at Hezbollah, President Joe Biden warned other players in the Middle East against joining the conflict, sent US warships to the region and pledged full support for Israel.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that he would make contact with UN officials in the Middle East because “there is still an opportunity to work on an initiative (to end the war), but it may be too late tomorrow.”

The prospect of forming a new front in Lebanon brings back bitter memories of the fierce, month-long war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, which ended in a stalemate and a tense detente between the two sides.

Amir Abdullahian said that he met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who informed him of the group’s situation in Lebanon.

Amir Abdullahian said: “I know about the scenarios developed by Hezbollah.” He added, “Any step taken by the resistance (Hezbollah) will cause a major earthquake in the Zionist entity.”