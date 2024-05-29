The Israeli army continues to bombard the city of Rafah

Algeria is preparing a draft resolution at the UN to “stop the massacres in Rafah”.

Algeria has drafted a UN Security Council resolution “Must stop massacres in Rafah”It announced its ambassador on Tuesday following an emergency meeting of the council behind closed doors.

“Algeria will circulate a draft resolution on Rafah this afternoon (…) It will be a short text, a clear text to stop the carnage in Rafah.”Amar Benzama told reporters.

Algiers requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Monday, the day after an Israeli overnight attack on a displaced persons camp in Rafah killed 45 people and wounded 249, according to the Hamas health ministry. Since then, another Israeli attack on a camp for displaced people in the south of the Palestinian territory has killed 21 people, the civil defense of the Gaza Strip has announced.

The Algerian ambassador did not say when he hoped to put the draft resolution to a vote. “We hope to do it as quickly as possible because lives are at stake.”Chinese Ambassador Fu Kang believes the vote will take place this week.