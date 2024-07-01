The Israeli army ordered a new evacuation in Khan Yunis and Rafah areas

The Israeli army on Monday, July 1, ordered the evacuation of new areas in the southern Gaza Strip governorates of Khan Yunis and Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have already been forced to flee weeks of fighting. The order comes after Monday morning’s shooting “20 Projectiles” From Khan Yunis region to Israel. Follow our live stream.

The IDF is attacking southern Gaza in response to firing against its territory. The Israeli military announced a salvo “20 Projectiles” The shelling from the south of the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli border was claimed by the armed wing of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad. According to the IDF, the footage came from “From the Department of Khan Younes”. “Several projectiles intercepted, others land in southern Israel”, the military added, noting that there were no injuries. As a result, Israel attacked the southern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinians were killed in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry in the occupied West Bank announced Sunday that a Palestinian had died during an Israeli attack. The victim was identified by Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, as 24-year-old Said Izzat Jaber. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the report when asked by AFP. According to the Palestinian Ministry, five people were injured, two of them seriously.

Operations in Gaza and Rafah. The Israeli army on Sunday concentrated its operations against Hamas in the cities of Gaza and Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying. “Hard Fight”. The Hamas health ministry said on Sunday that 43 Palestinians had been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.