The Israeli military announced that 70 new rounds had arrived from Lebanon

Hezbollah military commander killed in Israeli strike

A senior Hezbollah military commander was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday evening, the Lebanese Shia movement, which is affiliated with Palestinian Hamas, confirmed. Hezbollah said in a statement that this commander was Sami Abdallah, “Abu Taleb”.

“Islamic Resistance” announces with great pride and honor the martyrdom of Commander Taleb Sami Abdullah, also known as “Hajj Abu Taleb”. On the way to Jerusalem »Wrote the movement.

According to a Lebanese military source, the airstrike took place in the town of Jwaya, about 15 kilometers from the Israeli border, and killed three people besides the commander. commander “Hezbollah is the most senior killed since the start of the war”The source said, on condition of anonymity.

As the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip continues, the firefight between the Israeli army and Hezbollah has intensified in recent days.

More than eight months of violence in Lebanon have killed at least 458 people, including about 90 civilians and nearly 300 Hezbollah fighters, according to a count by Agence France-Presse. On the Israeli side, at least fifteen soldiers and eleven civilians were killed, according to officials.