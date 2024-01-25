The January feature drop is just app updates, and the Pixel will be getting a February update soon

Google today confirmed that the January release of the Pixel Features Drop consists only of app updates from the Play Store. Meanwhile, Google Store has emailed out 20% discount codes on the Mint Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Compared to previous Pixel Features Drops, there is no accompanying Android update in January. instead of“Updates will only be available in-app through the Google Play Store.” The Pixel Thermometer app is seeing a new release to add body temperature measurements, while the Fitbit app has already been updated with recording support.

There will be a special “cts” version — for example, 15.3.34.29.cts.arm64 — of the Google app for Circle to Search. You can get this version at Google app test channel today, but one more server-side component is needed before it's released on January 31.

Magic Compose (the on-device Gemini Nano is limited to the Pixel 8 Pro) and Photomoji are server-side updates to Google Messages, while Quick Share and Seamless Audio Switching are powered by Google Play Services.

Meanwhile, Google says the “regular February software update will start rolling out to Pixel users in early February.” It remains to be seen if this is Android 14 QPR2, which just got the 3.1 patch update yesterday. The preview program for QPR2 started a month early, leading to speculation that it would be ready before March, which is when the first feature of the year is typically released. Meanwhile, it is not clear whether Google will release a version of the features for March.

On the other hand, the US Google Store has started emailing 20% ​​off coupon codes that you enter at checkout to buy the Mint Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Mint is available in the following countries: