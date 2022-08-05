The ‘jolt’ among mortgage lenders is coming

Banks and other mortgage providers have been hit by lower loan demand this year, as a result of the Federal Reserve interest rate walking long distances.

Some companies will have to exit the industry entirely as refinancing activity dries up, according to Tim WinsCEO of the United States Division Santander.

He would have known: Santander – a relatively small player in the mortgage market – announced its decision to Drops product in February.

“We were the first to move in here and others are now doing the same calculations and seeing what’s going on with mortgage volumes,” Wiens said in a recent interview. “For many, especially smaller institutions, the vast majority of mortgage volume is a refinancing business, an activity that is drying up and likely to deliver a jolt.”

The mortgage business boomed during the first two years of the pandemic, driven by low financing costs and a preference for suburban homes with home offices. The industry has set a record $4.4 trillion in loan volume last year, including $2.7 trillion in refinancing activity, according to mortgage data and analytics provider Black Knight.

But rising interest rates and home prices that haven’t yet come down have put housing out of the reach of many Americans and closed the lenders’ refinancing pipeline. Refinance based on price drowned 90% Until April of last year, according to the Black Knight.