Cover Image: A nuclear power plant in Landshut, East Germany in August 2022. Christoph Stache / AFP

The last reactor at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was decommissioned. Ukrainian state operator Energoatom indicated that the last operational reactor at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, the largest in Europe and occupied by Russian forces, was disconnected from the network on Monday, September 5. “Furniture number 6 shut down and disconnected from network”Energoatom said in a telegram, indicating a fire “Declared itself due to bomb blasts” It also damaged the power line connecting the unit to the Ukrainian grid.

New European aid of 500 million euros to Ukraine. The European Commission and Ukraine signed an agreement on Monday for aid worth 500 million euros, which will be dedicated to housing and education for displaced people and agriculture in the war-torn country, the European executive announced.

According to the Kremlin, Western sanctions are the reason for the cutoff of Russian gas supplies The Kremlin on Monday assured that the West’s sole fault for cutting off Russian gas supplies to Germany via the strategic Nord Stream gas pipeline was because their sanctions prevented them from maintaining the gas infrastructure. Even a Kremlin spokesman “Totally Rejected” they “Continuous Efforts” Westerners “Reject responsibility and mistakes” In Moscow. “Western countries – in this case the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom – are responsible for the situation reaching such a level”, he added. Natural gas prices exploded Monday morning after the announcement that the pipeline would be completely shut down.

Germany will keep two nuclear power plants on standby until mid-April 2023. Germany, which plans to formally shut down its last three nuclear power plants by the end of this year, is reconsidering the closure schedule announced after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Ukrainians say there is progress in the south. The southern command of the Ukrainian army said it destroyed an ammunition depot “Near Domina Palca” (west of Kherson), as well as a pontoon bridge near the village of Lvov and a Russian military control center southeast of Kherson. “Ukrainian counteroffensive is making verifiable progress in south and east”Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimates

