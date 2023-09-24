The latest generation Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for up to $279 today

The Apple Watch Series 9 has officially arrived, bringing with it some minor improvements under the hood, watchOS 10, and The new millennial pink(!) color. The new smart watch is Technically The best Apple has ever made, although the updates are all fairly frequent. Fortunately, if you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch for the first time or jump from a previous model,… Last generation series 8 He is For sale at Best Buy In select styles starting at $279 ($120) or On Amazon for an additional $20.

So, what exactly do you stand to lose by choosing the Series 8 over the Series 9? Well, for starters, the Series 9 has a new S9 SiP chip, which enables faster performance, built-in Siri processing, and Apple’s handy double-tap feature. It also features a 2nd generation ultra-wideband chip for more precise tracking, which can be a godsend if you’re someone who constantly finds themselves misplacing your phone.

Other than that, the two models are almost identical. The Series 8 still delivers fast performance, has all the same fitness tracking capabilities, and supports newer features like Crash Detection and watchOS 10. That’s not bad for a watch that’s currently more than $100 less expensive.

Apparently, repetition is the name of the game this year for Apple. The company also announced the latest version of Second generation AirPods Pro headphones During the iPhone 15 event earlier this month, it came with dust resistance and a charging case that (finally) supports USB-C instead of Apple’s Lightning connector. And now, after less than a day of availability, it is on sale at Amazon And Best buy For $199.99 ($50 off) – the typical selling price of the previous model. See also The new System Shock gets a May release date - but only on PC

It’s no surprise that the second generation AirPods Pro remain the best pair of earbuds you can get if you’re an iPhone user. It offers a host of software tricks if you’re limited by the Apple ecosystem — including spatial audio, automatic switching between devices, and robust Find My support — along with top-tier noise and audio cancellation. What’s more, the latest version supports Adaptive Sound, Conversation Awareness, and other notable improvements as a result of iOS 17, some of which are a bigger deal than the actual move to USB-C (sorry, not sorry).

