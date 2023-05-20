The latest PC bit improves textures and CPU usage, but new stutter seeds have been added

As we’ve covered fairly extensively, the PC version of The Last of Us Part I was a bit of a mess when it launched back in March, with poor performance, poor visual quality on mid-tier hardware, and of course a lot more. Who out of bedbugs. Since then, developer Iron Galaxy for PC and PC ports has been working to roll out patches, but have they really improved the experience?

Well, the techs head in Digital Foundry They took a fresh look at The Last of Us Part 1, and long story short, things are better, but still far from perfect. In fact, some new new versions have been introduced. If you have about 15 minutes to spare, you can check out the full summary of Digital Foundry below, or scroll down for a summary of the key points.

Starting with the good news, it looks like The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has been completely revamped. Not only does it look nicer at medium settings and below, but it also eats up less VRAM (about 1.5GB less on average, regardless of settings). This means that 8GB GPUs can now run a fairly decent version of the game. Overall, CPU usage also improved by about 10 percent on average, though GPU usage is about the same. This means you’ll see somewhat better, but still not noticeable performance (the RTX 2070 Super will run the game in the mid-40s to 50fps at 1440p and high settings). Streaming streaming in the background is also still an issue.

Speaking of stutters, both Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy have shortened the amount of time you have to wait for shaders to collect when playing The Last of Us Part 1 for the first time (about 25 minutes compared to over 40 minutes in the past) but it seems to come. at a cost. Yes, the game now has shader compilation stutter. Not as bad as some other recent PC games, but still noticeable at times. Combine this with still many bugs, and you get a game that is playable for now at least, but still far from perfect or reaching the same level of polish as the PS5 version. It remains to be seen if The Last of Us Part I will ever reach that place on PC.

