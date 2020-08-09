The latest supermarket product recalls as customers urged not to eat these food items

Several food products have been recalled from supermarkets due to safety fears during the past month.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued alerts for a range of items and urged customers to return them for a full refund.

The affected products include chicken wraps and baguettes, sliced curly kale from Co-op and frozen raw dog food.

You can take a look at the list of affected products below.

Co-op Sliced Curly Kale



(Image: Co-op)



Co-operative Food recalled Co-op Sliced Curly Kale earlier this week because packs may contain thistle (spiky weeds).

The possible presence of thistle makes this product unsafe to eat ad customers have been told to return the product to the nearest Co-op store for a refund.

Pack size : 160g

Best before : All dates between August 4-11, 2020

Sandwiches, wraps, rolls and baguettes

Towards the end of July, sandwiches, wraps, rolls and baguettes containing chicken were all urgently recalled.

Bread Spread Ltd took the precautionary step of recalling the products because Listeria monocytogenes had been found in the chicken filling product.

The FSA said: “The products listed might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

“Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

The following products were recalled:

Chicken and Mayo

Chicken and Mayo sandwich 160g, Chicken mayo crusty baguette 200g, Chicken mayo roll 150g, Chicken Mayo Torpido 230g, Chicken Mayo French stick 250g, Chicken Mayo Tortilla 240g, Chicken Mayo special baguette 200g.

Chicken Salad

Chicken salad sandwich 160g, chicken salad crusty baguette 200g, chicken salad roll 150g, chicken salad Torpido 230g, chicken salad French stick 250g, chicken salad tortilla 240g, Chicken salad special baguette 200g.

Chicken and Bacon

Chicken and Bacon sandwich160g, Chicken and Bacon crusty baguette 200g, Chicken and Bacon roll 150g, Chicken and Bacon Torpido 230g, Chicken and Bacon French stick 250g, Chicken and Bacon Tortilla 240g, Chicken and Bacon special baguette 200g.

Use By dates: July 31, 2020, August 1, 2020 and August 2, 2020

If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

Instead return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or contact Bread Spread Ltd on 07792254298 or by emailing [email protected] to arrange a refund.

Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati



(Image: Sainsbury’s)



Mars Food UK has recalled Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati ready to heat rice pouches as some packs may contain pieces of glass.

A FSA spokesperson said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or please dispose of it and contact Uncle Ben’s consumer care line on 0800-952-1234 for a full refund.”

Pack size : 250g

Best before

November 17, 2020

December 8, 2020

December 9, 2020

January 8, 2021

January 18, 2021

January 19, 2021

March 2, 2021

March 16, 2021

March 20, 2021

May 24, 2021

June 14, 2021

June 15, 2021

July 3, 2021

July 19, 2021

For news tailored to your local area , powered by In Your Area :

Baked Whole King Scallops



(Image: FSA)



Highland Bay Seafoods is recalling their Baked Whole King Scallops with a creamy leek and kale sauce topped with mash potato because it contains fish which is not mentioned on the label, which puts anyone with a fish allergy at risk.

A FSA spokesperson said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or alternatively contact the company at the following email address [email protected]”

Product details

Pack size: 200g (2 scallops in a pack)

Batch code: R006, R007, R008, and 20106

Best before: end date – 07/2020, 09/2020, 12/2020 and 04/2021

Benyfit Natural Pet Food



(Image: Benyfit)



Last month, Benyfit Natural Pet Food Ltd recalled several types of frozen raw dog food products containing beef because the products might contain salmonella.

The FSA said these products have been sold by various independent pet food stores and online, and urged customers to return them to the store from where they were bought.

Product details:

Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast (1kg).

Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast (500g).

Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe (1kg)

Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe (500g)

Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef (1kg)

Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef (500g)

Embark on Raw Natural Working Dog Food Beef Complete (454g)

Neew Dog Premium Beef (1kg)

Neew Dog Premium Beef (500g)

Unique Raw Chicken, Beef & Ox Recipe (1kg).

Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce



(Image: FSA)



JFC (UK) Ltd is recalling S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix because it contains celery and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.

Product details

Pack size: 1kg

Best before: December 22, 2020; March 16, May 7, May 23, June 12 and July 10, 2022.