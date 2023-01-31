The latest war between Russia and Ukraine: Putin is unlikely to achieve a major breakthrough in Donetsk

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine without Brexit, senior MEPs suggest

Subscribe to our free Brexit and beyond email to get the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Subscribe to our Brexit email to get the latest insights

Western officials have claimed that Russia is unlikely to make major breakthroughs beyond a “sideshow” of recent gains near the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Officials have warned that they expect the war to continue throughout 2023, in a conflict they believe has inflicted more than 100,000 casualties on each side — and one noted that the death toll among Vladimir Putin’s forces is even higher due to them being on the offensive.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said it would not be “practical” for Britain to supply fighter jets to Kyiv, with France indicating there was no “no-go” for Paris to do so, after days of encountering Western tanks that officials said it might spot. To 140 were sent to Kyiv in the “first wave” of deliveries.

Elsewhere, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, bragged that sanctions imposed on Moscow by Ukraine’s allies had “failed miserably,” claiming that “enemy countries don’t have the courage to admit that their hellish sanctions” have failed. .