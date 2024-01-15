The launch of the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos

This year's edition of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting begins on Monday, where many business leaders, heads of state and others are expected to interact with each other.

Davos, as the five-day gathering is called after the Swiss city in which it is held, will hold a series of sessions for attendees under the slogan “Rebuilding Confidence.”

The NGO seeks to “provide the critical space to step back and focus on the core principles that drive trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability,” according to its website. It also chose a group of sub-topics focusing on global cooperation, economic growth, job opportunities, artificial intelligence, and the environment.

Jeremy Jurgens, Director-General of the World Economic Forum, said last week that the event will witness “extraordinary” participation from the business sector, noting that about 1,600 executives will come to Davos.

The World Economic Forum's online program for the annual meeting showed that executives from some major US companies in various industries are scheduled to speak at the sessions. They include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CIO Ruth Porat, billionaire investor Ray Dalio, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff, according to the program.

Davos also attracts more than 300 political figures, the World Economic Forum said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, as will National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, some federal lawmakers and other officials, according to the NGO.

While there, Blinken “will emphasize the necessity of lasting peace and security in the Middle East, the enduring commitment of the United States to the people of Ukraine, and our commitment to transatlantic security and the rules-based international order,” the State Department said. “

The World Economic Forum said last week that the event will witness the participation of a good number of heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and European President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as a group of others, are also expected to attend.

Last year, the World Economic Forum meeting was held from January 16-20, marking a return to its regular January schedule after being held in May in 2022, as FOX Business previously reported. It used “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” as its theme.

Davos 2024 marks the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the first meeting being held in the 1970s.

