January 15, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The launch of the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos

The launch of the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos

Frank Tomlinson January 15, 2024 3 min read

Peapack Private Wealth Management Managing Director David Dietz discusses whether geopolitical “bad actors” will pose a risk to the economy in 2024 in Making Money.

This year's edition of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting begins on Monday, where many business leaders, heads of state and others are expected to interact with each other.

Davos, as the five-day gathering is called after the Swiss city in which it is held, will hold a series of sessions for attendees under the slogan “Rebuilding Confidence.”

The NGO seeks to “provide the critical space to step back and focus on the core principles that drive trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability,” according to its website. It also chose a group of sub-topics focusing on global cooperation, economic growth, job opportunities, artificial intelligence, and the environment.

This year's edition of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting begins on Monday, where many business leaders, heads of state and others are expected to interact with each other. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg/File/Getty Images)

Jeremy Jurgens, Director-General of the World Economic Forum, said last week that the event will witness “extraordinary” participation from the business sector, noting that about 1,600 executives will come to Davos.

Get FOX Business on the go by clicking here

The World Economic Forum's online program for the annual meeting showed that executives from some major US companies in various industries are scheduled to speak at the sessions. They include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CIO Ruth Porat, billionaire investor Ray Dalio, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff, according to the program.

See also  Europe is preparing to send Western tanks to Ukraine

Davos also attracts more than 300 political figures, the World Economic Forum said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, as will National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, some federal lawmakers and other officials, according to the NGO.

Click here to read more about Fox Business

While there, Blinken “will emphasize the necessity of lasting peace and security in the Middle East, the enduring commitment of the United States to the people of Ukraine, and our commitment to transatlantic security and the rules-based international order,” the State Department said. “

World Economic Forum sign

The World Economic Forum headquarters in Geneva is shown on January 9, 2024. (Lian Yi/Xinhua/Getty Images)

The World Economic Forum said last week that the event will witness the participation of a good number of heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and European President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as a group of others, are also expected to attend.

Yellen says Chinese economic practices are “unfair” and encourage healthy competition with the United States

Last year, the World Economic Forum meeting was held from January 16-20, marking a return to its regular January schedule after being held in May in 2022, as FOX Business previously reported. It used “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” as its theme.

Davos 2024 marks the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the first meeting being held in the 1970s.

Eric Revell contributed to this report.

See also  Experts warn that the Red Sea attacks are part of an Iranian “axis of resistance” plot to defeat the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A volcano erupts in Iceland, spewing lava toward a town near the country's main airport

January 15, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Frederick X is crowned King of Denmark after Queen Margaret II abdicates

January 14, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

A town in Iceland has been ordered to evacuate again after new volcanic fissures opened nearby

January 14, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is not in progress at the moment

January 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Discovery of the water molecule contradicts textbook models

January 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Peacock Wild Card Game broadcast attracted 23 million viewers, becoming the most-streamed NFL game of all time

January 15, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Compact CAMM memory modules coming to desktops according to SK Hynix

January 15, 2024 Len Houle