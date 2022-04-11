The leader of the ruling party Kaczynski condemns the Russian attack

The twin brother of the ruling party leader has died in a plane crash. Jaroslaw Kaczynski promised that the evidence would be “made available to the public very soon.”

Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has blamed Russia for the Smolensk plane crash, where his twin brother, President Lek Kaczynski, died in 2010.soon“proof’s.

The crash on April 10, 2010, near Smolensk in 1940 killed 96 people, including President Kaczynski and his wife and several senior Polish officials who went to Russia to pay tribute to the victims of the Katin massacre.

Russia denies responsibility

The causes of the disaster are the subject of heated political debate in Poland. The Conservatives accused the Liberal government of neglecting to prepare for the visit and of failing to investigate. Russia has blamed Poland for the crash.

Speaking to thousands of people gathered in front of the Presidential Palace, Jaroslav Kaczynski said, “Must have a complete and verified answer to multiple sources, including overseasWithout explaining the causes of the disaster. He promised these elements. “Will be available to the public soon“.

However, he acknowledged that identification was still necessary.Those who made the decision and carried it out, here in Poland, but especially in Russia“. We request.”Beneficiary of crimeHe spoke of his brother’s policy against Moscow’s interests during the Russo-Georgia conflict and in the strategy of laying gas pipelines outside Russia.

In the days following the disaster, some members of the ruling Conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party accused then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin of being behind it.Attack“Referring to the Russian occupation of Ukraine,” said Jaroslav Kaczynski.In Russia post-communism is as criminal as communism“.

“I call on all independent Europe for a major mobilization in the defense of Ukraine and independence. This defense requires that this (Smolensk) issue be clarified, including personal responsibilities, and that all its perpetrators be brought to justice.“, Jaroslav Kaczynski concluded.