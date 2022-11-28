The local Taliban are ending their ceasefire and organizing attacks across the country

A ceasefire declared by the Taliban in the country last June was only partially respected.

The Pakistani Taliban On Monday, November 28, they announced that a ceasefire announced in June had ended, but was only partially respected, and ordered their militants to launch attacks across Pakistan.

“As military operations against the Mujahideen continue in various areas (…) it is necessary for you to carry out attacks wherever possible in the country.According to a report, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) asked its men.*

The ceasefire was not actually respected

The TTP was extended indefinitely in June, and a ceasefire was in place for a few weeks.ProgressPeace talks with representatives of the Pakistani government began in May under the mediation of the Afghan Taliban in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

But the ceasefire was never really respected, either by the TTP, which continued its attacks, no longer against civilians, mainly security forces, or the Pakistan Army, which continued to chase its militants.

Tens of thousands of Pakistani civilians were killed

The TTP is a separate group of the Afghan Taliban. But he shares with them the same ideology and a long common history, and was buoyed by their return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, with the withdrawal of US forces after two decades of war. It was formed in 2007 by Pakistani jihadists affiliated with al-Qaeda, who fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan in the 1990s and protested Islamabad’s support for the Americans after the 2001 invasion of that country.

Born in the tribal areas of northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, the TTP has killed tens of thousands of Pakistani civilians and members of the security forces in less than a decade. Weakened since 2014 by heavy military operations, it has reasserted itself since the summer of 2020, and even more so since the Afghan Taliban came to power.

Pakistan accuses the TTP of allowing the TTP to plan its attacks from Afghan soil, which Kabul has consistently denied.