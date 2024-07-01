The longevity of Apple devices makes AI more important

apples The devices last longer, so customers don’t replace them as often.

As reported by Bloomberg News Reported That could make the tech giant’s AI efforts even more important.

To be more clear, the report states that Apple is trying to make its products more durable, and says that seven-year-old devices are still capable of running current operating systems. However, the report claims that Apple will become a less reliable source of growth as sales decline.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote that the company may be able to turn things around, as it has “a growing opportunity to attract customers using software and artificial intelligence.”

When Apple unveils the iPhone 16 this fall, there won’t be a lot of hardware changes, but customers will have to buy a new phone if they want it. Apple intelligence offersHe added that this could also lead to Mac and iPad users updating as well.

The report added that the declining pace of hardware upgrades will also mean that Apple will have to rely more on service fees and subscriptions to fuel sales.

This news comes as Apple seeks to establish partnerships to expand its capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence. Last week saw reports that the company was in talks with her Meta About the partnership, which is Apple’s idea It was eventually rejectedLike other companies making generative AI products, Meta appears to have been aiming to take advantage of Apple’s massive distribution network.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote earlier this month that Apple’s new AI efforts could “transform how we Consumers react “With their devices, and more importantly, how they shop.”

If Apple succeeds in achieving its goal, the iPhones used by consumers will learn their shopping preferences and predict their next purchase. Apple Intelligence will be able to examine their internet browsing history, purchasing patterns and social media activity.

Experts say the company is also looking to change how businesses interact with customers. With the Integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPTApple products will soon be able to handle customer inquiries, process orders, and even provide product recommendations.

“As consumers become accustomed to AI handling more tasks, they are likely to rely more on AI for everyday activities and decision-making. This could shift consumer expectations toward more automated and intuitive services.” Ye FangProfessor John Matthews, associate professor of computer science and engineering and director of artificial intelligence in charge at Santa Clara University’s College of Engineering, told PYMNTS:

