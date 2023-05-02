The lunar scientist said that China will land astronauts on the moon by 2030

China is sure to put boots on the moon within the next seven years, according to a leading Chinese lunar scientist.

“By 2030, the Chinese people will definitely be able to set foot the moon . “This is not a problem,” Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar exploration program, told Chinese broadcaster CCTV on April 18, ahead of the country’s national “Space Day” on April 24.

China is already working on the equipment needed to land astronauts on the moon. The country is developing a next-generation rocket to launch an upgraded crewed spacecraft, while work is underway on a rocket Lunar lander.

The new missile is scheduled for a test flight 2027 while the new spacecraft has already flown on an uncrewed mission.

Wu Yansheng, president of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country’s main space contractor, Present an animated sequence earlier this year, giving an impression of what a future Chinese moon landing might look like.

The mission referred to by Wu Weiren will allow for a short-term stay on the moon. But China is also looking to build a permanent base known as the International Lunar Research Station which is scheduled to be built in the 2030s.

The first steps of this ambitious project include: Robotic missions to the lunar south pole To test the use of 3D printing technology to create Lego-like bricks from lunar soil.

“As for questions about whether we can build a house, make bricks, and access communications services on the moon, they are expected to be verified by Chang’e 8 Wu said, referring to a robotic mission scheduled for launch in 2028, that the experiments will provide a guarantee for large-scale lunar scientific exploration in the future.

China is also looking for partners for the project, just as the United States is seeking support for it Artemis program .

The International Lunar Research Station built by China is open [to international partners]. We welcome the participation of developed countries such as the United States and European countries. We also hope that the BRICS countries and some developing African countries will join us. (BRICS is short for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

“We have put forward an initiative for everyone to sign contracts, deals or agreements of strategic intent.”