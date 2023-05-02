May 2, 2023

The lunar scientist said that China will land astronauts on the moon by 2030

Cheryl Riley May 2, 2023 2 min read

China is sure to put boots on the moon within the next seven years, according to a leading Chinese lunar scientist.

“By 2030, the Chinese people will definitely be able to set foot the moon. “This is not a problem,” Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar exploration program, told Chinese broadcaster CCTV on April 18, ahead of the country’s national “Space Day” on April 24.

