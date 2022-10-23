October 23, 2022

The MacBook Air M1 is cheap on Black Friday at $799 now

Len Houle October 23, 2022

Yes, the new MacBook Air M2 is fast, but it’s a bit steep at $1,199. The MacBook Air M1 is still very fast and has fallen at a price that cannot be missed. In fact, this seems too early black friday deal Because it is very cheap.

right Now , MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $799 at Amazon (Opens in a new tab). That’s a whopping $200 off the regular price, the lowest we’ve ever seen for this model all year.

in our area MacBook Air M1 reviewWe loved the fast performance of the Apple M1 chip and at the time called it the computing revolution. We’ve also seen an impressive 14 hours of battery life in our tests, so you likely won’t have to charge until the end of the day.

The 13.3-inch Retina display on the MacBook Air is fairly bright and colorful. It delivered 356 nits in our tests, and reproduced 114.3% of the sRGB spectrum. Other MacBook Air M1 features include an ergonomic Magic Keyboard and an improved webcam.

There are a few things we don’t like about this system, including the rather thick bezels and the dearth of ports, as you only get two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

Overall, this MacBook Air M1 deal is a no-brainer. But if you are looking for more discounts, check out our website Apple deals coverage.

See also  Elden Ring loses nearly 90% of its concurrent players on Steam

