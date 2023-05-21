The MacBook supplier has ramped up production as the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air will be launched at WWDC

Quanta Computer, Apple’s supplier, is likely to be preparing new MacBooks, according to research shared by investment firm Morgan Stanley.



In a research note on Friday obtained by Mac rumorsEric Woodring, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said Quanta Computer was guided by high single-digit growth in the number of laptops it collects in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter. Woodring believes this increase is driven in part by the new MacBooks.

In his newsletter last month, bloombergApple will unveil the long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC next month, Apple’s Mark Gurman said:

As part of watchOS 10, the company plans to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the interface. This new strategy will debut at WWDC in June, along with the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and of course, the long-awaited mixed reality headset.

The first generation 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by the M2 chip, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. There have been no rumors of any changes to the external design of the laptop beyond the larger screen size.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air debuted at WWDC last year and features the M2 chip, 1080p camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad. Pricing starts at $1,199, and color options include Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver.

It’s not clear if any other MacBooks will be unveiled next month, as the new 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip are not expected to launch until later this year or next year, and the 14-inch and 16 in. The 1-inch MacBook Pro was updated with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips just three months ago.

WWDC begins with Apple’s keynote on June 5th and runs through June 9th.