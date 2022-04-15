The man responsible for the shooting has been remanded in custody

Frank James It is suspected that the shooting may have taken place on Tuesday In the New York subway23 were injured and 10 of them were shot.

Frank James It is suspected that an emergency shooting took place in the New York subway on Tuesday, April 12, injuring 23 people, including 10 with bullets. The 62-year-old African-American was taken into custody Thursday. He was arrested Wednesday in Manhattan County, New York, and is appearing for the first time in federal court in Brooklyn. Including the “terrorist attack” which now puts him at risk of life in prison.

We know about the attack on the New York subway that injured 23 people

He “Passengers on a crowded subway train were shot at, disrupting their morning commute in a way the city has not seen for more than 20 years.”Attorney Sarah Winick told the court. “His attack was premeditated, it was carefully planned and it struck the victims and the whole city with terror.”She added.

While remaining silent during this brief hearing, Frank James repeatedly took notes sent to his two attorneys. Mia Eisner-Greenberg, one of them, warned in a statement to the press in federal court “Emergency Judgment” Of his client, without making it clear that he was not the shooter.

“Often, the first information from the press and the police in such cases is false.”A. to his client “Fair trial”.