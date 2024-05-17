The man who was killed on a shuttle bus outside Valhalla was a PGA salesman

A man has died after being hit by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. According to LMPD, the man, a person who worked with a PGA vendor, was crossing Shelbyville Road around 5 a.m. Friday. They said he was in a designated bus lane when he was hit. Police said he died at the scene. The PGA of America issued this statement: “We were devastated this morning to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically injured and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking for all involved in the PGA Championship, and we offer our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. The Kentucky Exposition Center has since resumed operation as PGA officials say the start of the second round of the PGA Championship has been delayed, and the first start time will be 8:35 a.m.

