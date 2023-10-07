‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Ahsoka’ costume designer was 56 years old – Deadline

Lucasfilm

Shauna Trebcheck is an Emmy-nominated costume designer known for her work on numerous costumes star Wars Series on Disney+ and her collaboration with Joss Whedon Matt, Lucasfilm Announce Friday. She was 56 years old. No cause of death was given, but Trbicic’s death appears sudden. Three days ago she was chronicling a desert trip On Instagram.

Born in Artesia, California, Trpcic has built an impressive body of work as a fashion designer since her first credit in 1990. She has worked on Joss Whedon series such as Angel, firefly, doll house And Dr. Terrible Sing-Along Blog.

Trpcic set up shop at Lucasfilm in 2019, joining the series’ second season The Mandalorian. She has since continued her work on that series and also worked as a costume designer for Boba Fett bookAnd Ahsoka. Trpcic was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work The Mandalorian Season 2 and boba fett book, She won a Fashion Designers Guild Award for her work on the latter. She is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for her work The Mandalorian Season 3.

“[Trpcic] It was considered something of a star Wars “A historian by her peers, she reads every filmmaking book she can find to better understand the techniques used in films during different eras,” reads the obituary on StarWars.com.

On the Star Wars shows, Trpcic worked closely with showrunners/producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, who remembered her on Friday.

“Shauna had a deep love and appreciation for Star Wars,” Filoni said. “You can see it in every job she did with us. She loved everything about being a part of these stories, including connecting with the fans and being a part of this community. I feel like she’s always been a part of Star Wars. Her costumes tell a story, they make a statement.” “With a life experience that happened before cameras. I loved collaborating with Shauna, and I will miss her presence.”

“Her creativity brought this world to life,” Favreau added. “She will be greatly missed as a friend and colleague.”

Trpcic’s film and television credits include The Cabin in the Woods, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, K-Fil, Torchwood, Another Period, A Second Chance And Swedish ducks.