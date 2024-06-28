The Mario & Luigi: Brothership box design has been officially revealed for Switch

June 28, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Len Houle June 28, 2024

Mario & Luigi: Brothership has started its latest livestream and while we’ve already seen a fair amount of footage of this new release, one thing Nintendo hasn’t properly shown off yet is the game’s box art. Yes, it’s been shown off in listings here and there, but now, in the latest update, it’s been officially revealed on social media.

As you can see, it features the iconic Nintendo duo, a new character named Snoutlet, and a bit of the world Mario and Luigi are about to explore known as Concordia. A blank background also returns on the cover art (similar to Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey). Nintendo also notes that pre-orders are now live.

Image: Nintendo

An official trailer for Mario in this new RPG adventure is also being posted on social media. Here’s a look:

In case you missed our initial coverage, in this new adventure, Mario and Luigi appear to be “working the deck” as they embark on an island-hopping adventure in the world of Concordia with the help of Shipshape Island (“part ship, part ‘island'”).

While Nintendo has not revealed the developer behind the latest Mario & Luigi installment, a company representative recently confirmed that some of the original team members are involved in the new project. Mario & Luigi: Brothership will be released on Switch this November.

