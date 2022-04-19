The market will come out of recession due to peak inflation: Evercore ISI

The market may be down in its last innings.

According to Julian Emmanuel of Evercore ISI, stocks should start rising due to peak inflation.

He cites the positive trend going back to the last time stocks and bonds fell together: 1994.

“It kind of absorbed the market, and there was a lot of side chop,” the company’s senior managing director told CNBC.fast money“Monday.” There was a lot of downside.”

It paved the way for an epic market penetration over the next four years.

“At the end of the day, the earnings were going on,” Emmanuel noted. “That’s what we see when we think about 22 and 23 because we don’t think there will be a recession.”

Emmanuel sees the standard 10-year treasury bond yield This year ended at 3.25%. The yield started the week at 2.85%, hitting the highest level since December 2018.

bull market Expect strong consumer spending to support the economy.

“The margins didn’t shrink in the balance because the pricing power was there,” Emmanuel said.

However, optimism on Wall Street is at a 30-year low.

Emmanuel hints at the latest investor sentiment survey from the AAII Institute. In the week ending April 13, bears outnumbered bulls by nearly three to one. Emmanuel sees the results as a major contrarian indicator.