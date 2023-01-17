January 17, 2023

The Miss Universe CEO says the results were handled by a third party, and denies that the pageant was rigged

The woman who runs the Miss Universe Organization has denied allegations that the pageant was rigged because it was an independent body that handled the results.

Amy EmmerichCEO of Miss Universe Organization, told TMZ… “One of the four largest accounting firms in the United States processed the results and verified the process.”

As we reported… Anne Jakragutatepthe new owner of Miss Universe accused of rigging the competition for Miss USA, who won the title over runner-up Miss Venezuela.


There is one issue that many people have, that of Jakragutep JKN Global Group owns both the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants… which some say is shady.

But, Emmerich tells us… “The claims about: Miss Universe fraud are false. People who say it’s ‘doubtful’ that JKN Global Group owns Miss Universe and Miss USA are not familiar with the organizations’ history.”

There is precedent for Miss Universe, Miss Teen USA, and Miss Teen USA all under the same ownership… In 2015, IMG purchased all three pageants and brought them under one roof.

Emmerich also tells us that an independent, third-party law firm was hired to look into allegations surrounding October’s Miss USA pageant, which was also accused of fraud…and determined that the allegations were unfounded.

R’Bonney Gabriel She won the title of Miss Universe on Saturday, He became the first Filipino American to take the crown. Emmerich says R’bonney was a “tough, dedicated contestant” who is the “legitimate Miss Universe”.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Organization says… “The false allegations of fraud are absurd and distract from the amazing accomplishments experienced by our organization and delegates this weekend.”

