March 27, 2023

The Mississippi news anchor is no longer on the air after quoting Snoop Dogg’s lyric

Roxanne Bacchus March 27, 2023 3 min read

Longtime journalist from Mississippi and meteorologist She is no longer listed as a member of her news team After quoting a racially insensitive term from a lyric by Snoop Dogg on Air.

Barbie Bassett Biography has been removed from WLBT websitewhere all bots are on air.

WLBT officials did not return phone calls, emails, or texts regarding Bassett’s situation. In a social media message, WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry said, “As I’m sure you understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters.”

On-air staff refused to comment, directing all questions to management. Bassett did not respond to direct messages on Twitter, Facebook and her personal website.

