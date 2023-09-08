Apple’s latest iPhone this year will be called the iPhone 15 Pro Max, instead of the iPhone 15 Ultra, according to a report released on Friday from bloombergMark Gorman. Other devices in the lineup will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro.



Gurman himself previously reported that Apple had considered putting Ultra branding on its latest iPhone, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, and it could be used for the iPhone 16 Ultra with a larger 6.9-inch display next year. However, for now, it looks like the Pro Max brand will stick around for at least another year.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to exclusively feature an upgraded telephoto lens with up to 6x optical zoom, compared to the 3x limit on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The device is also expected to feature a titanium frame, a customizable action button, a faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to start at $1,199 in the US, which is $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 series at its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Stay tuned for our in-depth coverage of Apple’s announcements, including in-person coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater.