January 21, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Nazis stole artwork by Jewish artists. They ended up in American museums

The Nazis stole artwork by Jewish artists. They ended up in American museums

Roxanne Bacchus January 21, 2024 7 min read

New York prosecutors this week returned two modernist drawings seized by the Nazis more than 80 years ago to relatives of a Jewish cabaret artist murdered in Dachau.

Fritz Grünbaum, the Viennese singer and comedian who was outspoken against Hitler, is believed to have owned at least 450 works of art before the Nazis annexed Austria. About a dozen were recovered by his relatives.

In some cases when the Nazis arrested Jews and sent them to concentration camps, officers removed family possessions, including priceless works of art. Nazi officials placed the stolen artworks in their galleries and homes and hid them in caves and salt mines. Allied “Monuments Men” worked to recover many artifacts following World War II. As art resurfaced across Europe, the original owners of the work were often not revealed during sales, making it difficult for descendants of people killed in the Holocaust to recover their family's stolen property.

Many families, like the Grunebaums, spent decades tracking down and trying to prove they owned valuables stolen by the Nazis.

After years of searching, relatives finally regained ownership of two of Grünbaum's drawings by Egon Schiele. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that objects held by two American art museums had been returned to Grunebaum's descendants. Prosecutors have valued Shelley's 1911 drawing, “Girl with Black Hair,” which was owned by the Allen Museum of Art at Oberlin College in Ohio, at $1.5 million. The second piece, “Portrait of a Man” from 1917, was owned by the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, and its value was estimated at one million dollars. Seven additional works recovered by the DA in New York last fall were valued at $9.5 million.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

'Pawn Stars' reality star Rick Harrison breaks silence after son's death at age 39

January 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Lily Collins with Emily's new look; Ashley Park returns – Deadline

January 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Ava DuVernay wins Origin Snubs Award, Dave Chappelle supports Angelina Jolie – The Hollywood Reporter

January 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

7 min read

The Nazis stole artwork by Jewish artists. They ended up in American museums

January 21, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA regains contact with its Mars helicopter: NPR

January 21, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Warriors' Kevon Looney posts heartfelt tribute to Dejan Milojevic on Instagram – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

January 21, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Pokemon Go players love the concept of the “perfect” Berry Garden feature.

January 21, 2024 Len Houle