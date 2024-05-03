May 3, 2024

The NBA announces the schedule for the Pacers’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Knicks

Joy Love May 3, 2024

The NBA has announced the schedule for the first four games of the Pacers’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks. Sixth-seeded Indiana defeated third-seeded Milwaukee in six games to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs, while the second-seeded Knicks knocked off seventh-seeded Philadelphia in six games in their series.

Game 1 is scheduled for Monday, May 6 at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The Knicks will also host Game 2 on Wednesday, May 8 at 8:00 PM ET (also on TNT).

The series will then move to Indianapolis, with the Pacers hosting Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, May 10 at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue & Gold will also host Game 4 on Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 PM ET. Game 3 will be broadcast on ESPN, while Game 4 will be broadcast on ABC.

Dates and times for Games 5, 6 and 7 remain undetermined.

Single-game tickets for Games 3, 4 and 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will go on sale Friday, May 3 at 4:00 PM ET. Fans can visit Pacers.com/Playoffs to purchase tickets, sign up for exclusive pre-sale access, and secure playoff seats by placing a deposit on the 2024-25 season ticket plan.

The full schedule for the first-round series is listed below.

Schedule Series: #6 Indiana vs. #2 New York

day date far house Game Time (Eastern time) television
Monday May 6 Indiana New York 1 7:30 pm TNT
Wednesday May 8 Indiana New York 2 20:00 TNT
Friday May 10 New York Indiana 3 7:00 pm espn
Sunday May 12 New York Indiana 4 3:30 pm ABC
TBD TBD Indiana New York 5 TBD TBD
TBD TBD New York Indiana 6 TBD TBD
TBD TBD Indiana New York 7 TBD TBD

