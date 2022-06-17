The NBA Finals 2022: The Warriors 21-0 game against the Celtics in Game Six, the longest in the league in the last 50 years

Getty Images



When Boston Celtics He started Game Six of the NBA Finals with a 14-2 score, and it looked like they were the team on the cusp of a historic run. This is not what happened. The the Warriors He cut the lead slowly but surely, dropping to six at 22-16 with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter. And then? The Celtics Warriors ran off the ground. the Warriors He will go on to win 103-90 To claim their fourth title in eight years.

The Celtics didn’t score again until the 9:59 mark of the second quarter. In that period, the Warriors turned a six-point deficit into a 15-point lead. At under four minutes and 54 seconds, the Warriors went on their longest scoring streak in the last 50 years of NBA Finals history: 21-0.

Please check the subscription box to acknowledge that you wish to subscribe. Thank you for your registration!

Monitor your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



The amazing thing about running? The Warriors only got one bucket from Stephen Curry in the process. He made 3 late in the first quarter, but rested for the start of the second quarter. Instead, it was Jordan Paul who led 11 points per second. Their team defense stifled the Celtics for nearly five minutes, and by the time the race was over, it was a relatively close match that the Warriors completely dominated.

Warriors have always been a running team. Their reliance on the 3-point shot makes them inherently disruptive. So it seems fitting that on the night they stand a chance of winning their fourth championship in eight years, they’re going to make a historic run like this one. It was the culmination of everything that makes warrior warriors.

NBA Warriors Championship Equipment Available Now

The Golden State Warriors have won their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. Now, you can celebrate championship hats, T-shirts, T-shirts and more. See the full collection here.

We may receive commission on purchases made through these links.