August 9, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The NBA is reportedly warning players they can't play in Toronto without the COVID-19 vaccine

August 9, 2022

NBA players will not be allowed to travel to Canada to play the Toronto Raptors next season without being vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtaining an approved medical exemption.

Ovarian Report And the ESPN On Monday, it reported that the league sent a memo to players repeating the Canadian policy that was in place last year and affected MLB matches this summer. According to reports, players who miss time due to their vaccination status will not be paid for missed games. Teams are required to list these players as “outside: health and safety protocols”.

The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but local, regional and national laws can prevent players from traveling or playing without a vaccination. Canada requires International travelers entering the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kyrie Irving and Matisse Thybulle will both miss road matches against the Raptors unless their vaccination status changes. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The requirements affected several players last season including the Philadelphia 76ers goalkeeper Matisse Thiebolle, who missed three playoffs in Toronto because he was not fully vaccinated. Brooklyn Nets guard Keri Irving also missed the March 1 regular season game in Toronto due to his vaccination status.

In MLB, the Kansas City Royals traveled to face the Toronto Blue Jays in July Without 10 invulnerable players.

Each NBA team will be scheduled for at least one road match against the Raptors. The schedule for the next season has not been announced.

