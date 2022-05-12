May 13, 2022

Netflix Resident Evil trailer

The Netflix Resident Evil Series moves hard into horror and action

Roxanne Bacchus May 12, 2022 3 min read

From Executive Producer Emma Roberts Young Vampire Series comes for Netflix This is titledkill the firstThe official trailer arrived before June 10 the first show.

You don’t forget your first. Watch the trailer for First Kill below.

In the series, vampire Juliet meets vampire hunter Calliope and sparks fly…

When it’s teenage vampire Juliet (Sarah Catherine HookTo get her to kill for the first time so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope.Imani Lewis). But to Juliet’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of famous killers.

“They both find that killing the other will not be so easy, and unfortunately, it is very easy to fall into it.”

The cast includes:

Jet Wilkinson (Chi, how to get away with murder) will direct the first two episodes. The series is written by Felicia D. Henderson And Victoria “VE” Schaub.

Felicia D. Henderson He is the creator of the show “First Murder”.

First killed. Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont in Episode 103 of First Kill. Commercial Record. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

First killed. (From left to right) Imani Lewis as Calliope, Sarah Catherine Hawke as Juliet in Episode 106 of First Murder. Commercial Record. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

First killed. Emani Lewis as Calliope in Episode 105 of The First Murder. Commercial Record. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

First killed. (Left to Right) Imani Lewis as Calliope, Aubin Wise as Talia Burns in episode 108 of First Kill. Commercial Record. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

First killed. (From left to right) Jason R. Moore as Jack Burns and Aubin Wise as Talia Burns in Episode 103 of The First Murder. Commercial Record. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

First killed. (From left to right) Sarah Catherine Hawke as Juliet and Emani Lewis as Calliope in Episode 101 of The First Murder. Commercial Record. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

First killed. (from left to right) Imani Lewis as Calliope, Aubin Wise as Talia Burns, Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns, Philip Mullings Jr. as Theo Burns, Xy Booker as Mike Franklin, Jason R. Moore as Jack Burns in the episode 103 of the first kill. Commercial Record. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

First killed. (From left to right) Sarah Catherine Hawke as Juliet and Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Vermont in episode 102 of The First Murder. Commercial Record. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

First killed. Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliet in Episode 103 of The First Murder. Commercial Record. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

First killed. (From left to right) Imani Lewis as Calliope, Sarah Catherine Hawke as Juliet in Episode 104 of First Murder. Commercial Record. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

First killed. (Left to Right) Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Vermont, Open Wise as Talia Burns in Episode 106 of First Murder. Commercial Record. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

First killed. (From left to right) Gracie Disney as Elinor of Vermont, Sarah Katherine Hawke as Juliet in Episode 101 of First Kill. Commercial Record. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

