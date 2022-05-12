The Netflix Resident Evil Series moves hard into horror and action

From Executive Producer Emma Roberts Young Vampire Series comes for Netflix This is titledkill the firstThe official trailer arrived before June 10 the first show.

You don’t forget your first. Watch the trailer for First Kill below.

In the series, vampire Juliet meets vampire hunter Calliope and sparks fly…

When it’s teenage vampire Juliet (Sarah Catherine HookTo get her to kill for the first time so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope.Imani Lewis). But to Juliet’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of famous killers.

“They both find that killing the other will not be so easy, and unfortunately, it is very easy to fall into it.”

The cast includes:

Jet Wilkinson (Chi, how to get away with murder) will direct the first two episodes. The series is written by Felicia D. Henderson And Victoria “VE” Schaub.

