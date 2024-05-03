The new Ferrari 12-cylinder produces 830 horsepower the old-fashioned way

Neither turbos nor hybrids, the Ferrari 12-cylinder is all about a 6.5-liter V-12.

Ferrari is unique in the way it embraces both tradition and cutting-edge technology. This is perhaps never more evident than with its latest car, the 12Cilndri, the successor to the 812 Superfast. Ferrari pulled the wraps off the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider on Thursday in Miami. As the name suggests, it’s all about the 12-cylinder engine.

The 65-degree 6.5-liter unit is the latest evolution of Ferrari’s F140 V-12 engine, which was first used in the Enzo two decades ago. Here, it produces 819 naturally aspirated horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 500 pound-feet of torque at 7,250 rpm, with redline set at 9,500 rpm. There’s no hybrid assistance system either, as Ferrari has managed to meet all relevant emissions standards without relying on electricity.

It’s very similar to the engine found in the 812 Competizione, complete with titanium connecting rods, and a valve train that ditches the hydraulic lifters typical of a solid-state system with rotary finger followers. Unique, though, is a system called “aspirated torque shaping,” which uses electronics to modify the torque curve in third and fourth gears.

The engine is coupled to a rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which promises 30 percent quicker shifts than the 812. Given that the 812 was one of the fastest cars on the road, we can only imagine what that’s like. Switching to taller 21-inch tires reduces gear ratios by 5.0 percent, contributing to improved acceleration. Ferrari quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a 0-124 mph time of less than 7.9 seconds. The Spider is a little slower, with acceleration times of 2.95 seconds and 8.2 seconds, respectively. Top speed for both is above 211 mph.

In terms of size, the 12Cilindri is slightly larger than the 812 Superfast in most dimensions, although the wheelbase is an inch shorter. The design is similar to what we saw with Roma, with more technical details. The black panel in front of the hood and between the lights refers to the glass panel found on early examples of the 365 GTB/4 Daytona. In fact, the whole thing is quite Daytona style.

Inside, you get the now-traditional Ferrari steering wheel with controls, but unlike a lot of new models from the brand, there’s a central infotainment display. Other than that, the cabin isn’t much different from what we saw in the Purosangue, except for the rear seats.

As expected, the 12Cilindri features Ferrari’s latest highly advanced chassis control systems, including Side Slip Control 8, designed to estimate tire grip levels more quickly. There’s also Intelligent Four-Wheel Independent Steering, which can steer the rear tires in opposite directions from each other. As mentioned earlier, wheel sizes range from 20 to 21 inches with 275/35ZR21s up front and 315/35ZR21s out back. Buyers can choose between Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 or Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires.

Ferrari only quotes dry weight, i.e. without driving fluids, so we don’t know exactly what the 12Cilindri weighs. Dry weight is 3,459 pounds for the coupe and 3,571 pounds for the Spider. So select between 3700 and 3800 lbs ready to drive. Ferrari also says the 12Cilindri is 15 percent stiffer than the 812.

As expected, this V-12 Ferrari won’t be cheap. The 12Cilindri costs $423,000 (€395,000) for the coupe and $466,000 (€435,000) for the convertible. We also assume that the 12Cilindri will already be sold for years to come, which is the case with Ferraris. Especially the Ferrari V-12.

