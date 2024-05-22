The new ‘Jurassic World’ movie gets Robert’s friend in the lead role

Robert’s friend

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Dinosaurs have found a friend.

Rupert Friend, the British actor who appears in a Wes Anderson film Asteroid cityShe will star alongside Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in the all-new film Jurassic World The feature is made by Universal Pictures.

Gareth Edwards is directing the creature film which also features Manuel Garcia Rulfo on the call sheet.

David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park And The Lost World: Jurassic Park, He wrote the script for the new part, the plot details of which were hidden in a Barbasol box.

The project is being cast aggressively ahead of production starting in mid-June in London. Universal will have a strong post-production turnaround as the studio has set a theatrical release for July 2, 2025.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, who shepherded the modern era Jurassic franchise, will be produced by Kennedy Marshall. Steven Spielberg, who started the franc in 1993 with Jurassic Parkexec produced by Amblin Entertainment.

Sarah Scott, executive vice president of production development, and executive creative director of production development Jacqueline Jarrell are overseeing the studio project.

In recent years, the friend has become a regular part of Anderson’s theater troupe, thanks to the roles he has taken on French mission Beside Asteroid city. He can currently be seen in two of Anderson’s four short films based on Roald Dahl’s short stories, The swan And Mouser. The shorts appear on Netflix.

The actor also played the villainous Grand Inquisitor opposite Ewan McGregor in the Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobithe recently wrapped sci-fi thriller produced by Zach Krieger Companion for New Line and will appear in Michel Franco’s upcoming drama dreams Opposite Jessica Chastain.

He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.