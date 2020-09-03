The new Little supermarket is set to open this month on London Road in the South

A new Little store will open in Southhand, Essex later this month.

Discount Supermarket Chain has confirmed that its new branch on London Road will open its doors for the first time on Thursday 17 September at 8am.

The store is open to customers Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will provide surplus food and customer donations to a number of organizations, including Southhand Footbank, One Love Soup Kitchen and Harp, ending a difficult sleep in the Southhand-on-the-sea.

It is offered through the Little Feed It Pack program, which works in partnership with Neighborly and connects Little stores with local charities, food banks, community cafes and kitchens across the country, bringing the quality food surplus to good use every day.

Andrew Hodgkinson, Little GP’s Regional Property Chairman, said: “We would like to thank everyone who participated in bringing this new Little Store to SouthHund.

“It is very good for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the region, and we can’t wait to start delivering our many award-winning products to the local community.”

The new supermarket is part of the company’s current expansion and renovation plans across Great Britain and has created about 40 new jobs for the local community.

The store has a sales area of ​​1,300 square meters and has facilities such as an in-store bakery, long style dills, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

There will be security measures for the grand opening

According to government guidelines, wearing a mask in supermarkets is now mandatory across the UK.

Little directs a variety of social remote activities to help maintain a safe store environment for colleagues and customers, including clear communication between the store with site markings and reminding customers of the importance of maintaining a distance of two meters from each other when shopping. And regular Danoy announcements.

Shop cleaning stations also have shop entrances, which include hand cleaners, disinfectants and wipes for customers to use in their trolleys and baskets.

In addition, supermarket collectors have installed safety screens at checkouts with safety visions and masks to wear if desired, and encourage customers to pay through non-contact payment methods.