The New Macs and iPads Just Launched in October — Here Are the Six New Apple Products

We are still waiting for the rumours Apple October product launch is happening. But if and when they do, it will look like they’re all about new iPads and Macs.

The leaker on Twitter Dohyun Kim (Opens in a new tab) Claims are that we’ll see two new iPad and iPad Pro models, as well as a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and an updated Mac mini, by the end of October. This matches with Other Apple rumors We’ve heard, so it seems the consensus of the tech guides still stands that Apple will launch new tablets and PCs this month.

Apple is launching – 10.2 inch iPad (10th generation) – 11 inch iPad Pro w / M2 – 12.9 inch iPad Pro w / M2 – 14 inch MacBook Pro – MacBook Pro 16 inch – Mac mini w / M2 this month!!October 12 2022 see more

iPad 2022 (10.2 inch)

(Image credit: ESR / Amazon Japan)

First, there must be a standard iPad 2022Which could be the most notable update for all the new products. She was rumored to have received it Big redesign In line with the modern flat appearance of iPad ProAnd the iPad Air And the iPad miniIncluding a much larger screen and USB-C.

But since Apple is now believed to only announce this range of products through a press release rather than an event, it would be strange to introduce such a big change without much fanfare.

iPad Pro 2022

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Another tablet to look out for is iPad Pro 2022. This was rumored to go from the mainstream Apple M1 chip to new Apple M2 chip Like the MacBook Air M2 And the MacBook Pro M2 13-inch from earlier this year. On the contrary, Wireless charging rumors And the New smart connector have also circulated.

Of course, new iPads will run with the new iPadOS 16 Out of the box, complete with a new Stage Manger feature for improved multitasking performance. It is said that Apple has been tweaking this and other features behind the scenes and we are still waiting for the launch this month.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

Moving on to laptops, it is widely expected that we will see new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro models this month. This can only differ from the list MacBook Pro 14 inch And the MacBook Pro 16 inch With their new chips, expected to be titled M2 Pro and M2 Max, which will build on the improved M2 architecture with more CPU and GPU cores for professional performance.

In general, the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro are among the devices The best laptopsThanks to its really fast performance and long battery life. And we appreciate the full array of ports that include HDMI and an SD card slot. So Apple doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel here.

mac mini 2022 with M2.0

(Image credit: John Prosser and Ian Zelbo)

For desktops, we may also see a file Mac mini 2022 With a standard M2 chip to replace Mac mini M1 Which arrived at the end of 2020. So the biggest change could simply be more power.

Leaker Jon Prosser claimed back in May that the next Mac mini might be smaller and have more ports. Specifically, he claimed it will have the same magnetic charging connector included with the new 24-inch iMac 2021, as well as four Thunderbolt ports and two USB-A ports, as well as Ethernet and HDMI ports.

However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now expects that The new Mac mini won’t get a design update When you finally reach.

macOS Ventura and iPad OS 16

(Image credit: Apple)

There are two other things we might see as part of this ad package macOS Ventura And the iPadOS 16. The latest release of Mac and iPad operating systems has been delayed from the release expected in September, presumably to give Apple more time to resolve any kinks. Even if the above products don’t eventually appear, Apple has already confirmed the October releases of both the new macOS and iPadOS versions.

minimum

We’re almost mid-October at the time of writing, giving Apple another two weeks to get us the hardware we’ve come to expect. But if you can’t wait that long to upgrade your tablet or laptop, take a look at The best iPads And the The best MacBooks Find out what your current top choices are.

next one: With the Surface Laptop 5, it feels like Microsoft has given up.