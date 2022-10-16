October 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 sitting on a patio table

The New Macs and iPads Just Launched in October — Here Are the Six New Apple Products

Len Houle October 16, 2022 4 min read

We are still waiting for the rumours Apple October product launch is happening. But if and when they do, it will look like they’re all about new iPads and Macs.

The leaker on Twitter Dohyun Kim (Opens in a new tab) Claims are that we’ll see two new iPad and iPad Pro models, as well as a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and an updated Mac mini, by the end of October. This matches with Other Apple rumors We’ve heard, so it seems the consensus of the tech guides still stands that Apple will launch new tablets and PCs this month.

Apple October Product Rumors (Updated October 16)

see more

iPad 2022 (10.2 inch)

(Image credit: ESR / Amazon Japan)

First, there must be a standard iPad 2022Which could be the most notable update for all the new products. She was rumored to have received it Big redesign In line with the modern flat appearance of iPad ProAnd the iPad Air And the iPad miniIncluding a much larger screen and USB-C.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pixel Watch technically supports 20mm ranges after all

October 16, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer, details and screenshots – Gym Leader Iono, the new Pokemon Bellibolt

October 15, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Performance benefit for elaborate rendering in Quest Pro

October 15, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Sarah Ferguson publishes the first pictures of Queen Elizabeth’s dogs since the king’s death

October 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Quantum entanglement has now been observed directly at the macroscopic scale: ScienceAlert

October 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Kawakami: Jordan Paul and Andrew Wiggins’ new Warriors deals and what they mean for Draymond Green

October 16, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

The New Macs and iPads Just Launched in October — Here Are the Six New Apple Products

October 16, 2022 Len Houle