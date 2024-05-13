It will happen as soon as next year. It’s there. There’s already excitement about the Spartanburg baseball team, especially now that we have a name, they’re the hub city, Spartanburg. correct. TANIQUA PENNIX is in downtown Spartanburg and has reactions to its historical ties. Hi, Tanika. Hi, Mark. Good evening Gene. Not too far from where I parked is the Spartanburg Merchandise Store. And I got to walk around inside and see the design and the logos, and let me tell you, baseball fans are excited and… It has been about 30 years since Spartanburg has had its own baseball team. Once the Spartanburg Phillies left, baseball fans had to leave Spartanburg to watch a ballgame. Many are excited to have a team from our community. So, to bring that back to our community, it would be great. We would like to give our grandchildren and mother, in March, some time to build on this excitement. The new name was revealed at a block party. The party was incredible. I mean, Spartanburg already showed up. There were more than 5,000 people. The hub city, Spartanburg. At first glance, you see the burger. Colors are dark blue. Then there is the bright green. A game on lettuce, red for ketchup and yellow for mustard. The burger is clearly a Spartanburg representation of the diner theme which plays a role in the identity of the food and the type of food culture around Spartanburg. But Spartanburg’s Hub City is more than just a burger town. The Hub City points to Spartanburg’s connection to the railroad industry. The city limits were in the form of a circle, and as a large textile and grain mill, railway lines ran in and out of the city, creating something like the center of a wheel. We’re, you know, thinking about that and expanding that into what HUB City means today and hopefully Fifth Third Park will be the new center of HUB City. This is a big part. And we want to have those touchpoints to the history of Spartanburg and what’s happening in Spartanburg now as it grows and regenerates. Wins. Learn that DIY companies are also eyeing the expected population boom with the stadium. We think it will bring people in. They are going to visit our restaurants. All of this is from our local citizens, and we believe it will be good for the economy. Construction is still ongoing, but longtime residents can’t wait for it to be completed. Miss Nice, the team is coming and that’s a good thing, that’s a good thing. It really is. It’s a really good thing. They’re in Spartanburg and I really appreciate that. I think it will attract more people and I think it is good for the community. Like I said, we’re from Spartanburg. I’ve been here my whole life and seeing some changes would be great for Spartanburg. Really great. The first match is scheduled for April 25, 2025, and will be broadcast live

The name of Spartanburg’s new baseball team has been revealed – the Hub City Spartanburgers Updated: 5:45 PM EST on May 13, 2024

The Spartanburg Professional Baseball Club proudly unveiled its new brand identity – the Hub City Spartanburgers. The organization says the name pays tribute to the city’s historical role as a major railroad center from the early 1850s through 1936, a pivotal period that shaped growth and identity. Spartanburg. The logo and branding incorporate these elements, serving as a bridge between the city’s past and its vibrant future. “It was very important to us that when choosing a name for the club, we not only referenced a piece of Spartanburg’s history, but also captured the fun personality and energetic spirit that fans can look forward to at Fifth Third Park,” Hub City general manager Tyson Jeffers said. Spartanburgers, who introduced the branding to the community on Saturday: “The Hub City Spartanburgers are a nod to our heritage while also signaling the beginning of an exciting new era in baseball in Spartanburg. We can’t wait to see the community rally around this team!” “This is an exciting day for our club but also for the Spartanburg community, whose support has been overwhelming since we first announced the return of affiliated baseball to The ‘Burg nearly a year ago,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, DBH Chairman and CEO, respectively. “We work closely with Dan Simon at Studio Simon, and the Johnson family who, as well as other members of the community, have played a crucial role in the project. Developing the new brand, making this process fun and rewarding, we are excited to debut an identity that celebrates Spartanburg and engages fans locally, but we believe the Hub City Spartanburgers will also attract fans nationwide and help put Spartanburg baseball on the map. Hub City, one of Spartanburg’s most popular nicknames, is a nod to the shape of the city’s boundaries, revealing a circle with rail lines running to Union Station downtown, making Spartanburg the hub of the wheel and highlighting its role. As a center for commerce and travel, the team chose to incorporate Hub City into its name to not only illustrate an important part of Spartanburg’s history as a railroad town but also for its return as a center for industry, commerce, and the growth that is occurring today. The name Spartanburgers denotes a sense of community pride among the people who live, work, and play in the city of Spartanburg and Spartanburg County – a person who is a Spartanburger is called a Spartanburger, and the visual image of a burger in the primary logo highlights the community A rich food history – one of the world’s largest meal holding companies cultivated Fast food has its roots in Spartanburg, and popular American restaurant Denny’s is currently headquartered downtown. Hub City Spartanburgers’ first season will come in 2025. For more information about Hub City Spartanburgers and future events, visit www.HubCitySpartanburgers.com or follow them on social media @HubCitySpartanburgers. See also Freddy Freeman's agent accuses Atlanta Braves of promoting 'false' novel The Spartanburg Professional Baseball Club proudly unveiled its new brand identity – the Hub City Spartanburgers. The organization says the name pays tribute to the city’s historical role as a major railroad center from the early 1850s through 1936, a pivotal period that shaped Spartanburg’s growth and identity. The logo and branding incorporate these elements, serving as a bridge between the city’s past and its vibrant future. “It was very important to us that when choosing a name for the club, we not only referenced a piece of Spartanburg’s history, but also captured the fun personality and energetic spirit that fans can look forward to at Fifth Third Park,” Hub City general manager Tyson Jeffers said. Spartanburgers, who introduced the branding to the community on Saturday: “The Hub City Spartanburgers are a nod to our heritage while also signaling the beginning of an exciting new era in baseball in Spartanburg. We can’t wait to see the community rally around this team!” “This is an exciting day for our club but also for the Spartanburg community, whose support has been tremendous since we first announced the return of affiliated baseball to The ‘Burg nearly a year ago,” Pat Battle and Peter Freund, chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively, said. “Working closely with Dan Simon at Studio Simon, and the Johnson family, who, as well as other members of the community, played a critical role in developing the new brand, made this an enjoyable and rewarding process. We are thrilled to debut an identity that celebrates Spartanburg and engages fans locally.” , but we believe the Hub City Spartanburgers will also attract fans nationwide and help put Spartanburg baseball on the map. See also Raptors, Pacers involved in trade talks for Pascal Siakam with Bruce Brown Jr. involved, draft picks: Sources Hub City, one of Spartanburg’s most popular nicknames, is a nod to the shape of the city’s boundaries, revealing a circle with rail lines running to Union Station downtown, making Spartanburg the hub of the wheel and highlighting its role. As a center for trade and travel. The team chose to incorporate Hub City into its name to not only illustrate an important part of Spartanburg’s history as a railroad town but also its return as a center for industry, commerce, and the growth that is occurring today. The name Spartanburgers refers to the sense of community pride of the people who live, work and play in the City of Spartanburg and Spartanburg County – a person of Spartanburger descent is called a Spartanburger. The image of the burger in the primary logo also highlights the community’s rich food history – one of the largest fast food holding companies has planted roots in Spartanburg, and the iconic American restaurant, Denny’s, is currently headquartered downtown. The Hub City Spartanburgers’ first season will come in 2025. For more information about the Hub City Spartanburgers and future events, visit www.HubCitySpartanburgers.comOr follow them on social media @HubCitySpartanburgers.

“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”