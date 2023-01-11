January 11, 2023

The new Persona 5 royal update for Switch solves the annoying screen issue

Len Houle January 11, 2023
Image: SEGA/Atlus

Bayonetta 3 Not the only Switch game to it Receive an update todayit appears to be an Atlus address Persona 5 Royal It was also worn to a new building.

It’s not all that much, but version 1.02 seems to remove some annoying bugs that may or may not affect your own experience. First, it fixes an issue where the screen blacks out during gameplay, and the second fix fixes a network error that occurs under specific circumstances (via Nintendo Everything).

Since Persona 5 Royal arrived on Switch and Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC last year have already achieved more than 1 million sales. If you haven’t already tried the game on a Nintendo platform, we highly recommend it:

“Persona 5 Royal remains the game we highly recommend you pick up as soon as you can. This easily stands as one of the best RPGs of the past decade, and you’ll be doing yourself a disservice.”

See also  The redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro will almost certainly come today

