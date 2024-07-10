July 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds look exactly like AirPods

Len Houle July 10, 2024 2 min read

After a radical transformation, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are nothing like their predecessors. A long, sleek Apple AirPods-style stem, or as Samsung calls it, “the blade,” replaces the small, bean-shaped design of previous Galaxy Buds.

At the Samsung Unpacked event, we saw the launch of two new earbuds: the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The biggest visual and functional difference between them is that the base model features an open design, while the Pro model features a canal design.

This makes the previous model more suitable for long-term use of the earbuds as the open design reduces ear fatigue. They are also ideal for running or other outdoor activities when you need some situational awareness along with the music. The Pro’s canal design provides immersive sound and blocks out ambient noise. The base model can also block out outside noise as both models offer active noise cancellation.

Another important difference is the speakers in the earbuds. The Pro earbuds feature two-way speakers with a tweeter and dual woofers, while the base model has a unidirectional speaker. This means that the Pro earbuds will deliver better high-frequency sound, thanks to the tweeter, and the dual speakers will help deliver clearer, more detailed sound.

Both new models have a blade (or stem) that can be pressed or swiped up and down to control the device or adjust the volume. The Pro versions go further by offering blade lights as well.

Thanks to Adaptive ANC and Adaptive EQ on both models, Samsung claims that your internal and external sound will be intelligently analyzed in real-time to deliver the best possible listening experience for you wherever you are.

See also  Google is preparing a new sports widget for Android [Gallery]

Both earbuds are IP57-rated and should handle water well. The Galaxy Buds 3 series also support wireless charging. The Galaxy Buds 3 will retail for $180, while the Pro will retail for $250. Both models come in silver and white and are available for pre-order starting today, with general availability beginning July 24.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Nintendo Switch Sports Free Basketball Game Update Is Now Available, Here’s What It Includes

July 10, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Xbox Raises Game Pass Prices, Adds ‘Standard’ Plan

July 10, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Ubisoft apologizes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows artwork that features the logo of a real historical reenactment group

July 9, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Inside Out 2 Becomes Pixar’s Biggest Film Ever at the Box Office

July 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Astronauts confident Boeing space capsule can return them safely to Earth, despite failures

July 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Lamine Yamal passes football tests and earns Rodri’s respect | Spain

July 10, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds look exactly like AirPods

July 10, 2024 Len Houle