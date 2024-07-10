The new Samsung Galaxy Buds look exactly like AirPods

After a radical transformation, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are nothing like their predecessors. A long, sleek Apple AirPods-style stem, or as Samsung calls it, “the blade,” replaces the small, bean-shaped design of previous Galaxy Buds.

At the Samsung Unpacked event, we saw the launch of two new earbuds: the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The biggest visual and functional difference between them is that the base model features an open design, while the Pro model features a canal design.

This makes the previous model more suitable for long-term use of the earbuds as the open design reduces ear fatigue. They are also ideal for running or other outdoor activities when you need some situational awareness along with the music. The Pro’s canal design provides immersive sound and blocks out ambient noise. The base model can also block out outside noise as both models offer active noise cancellation.

Another important difference is the speakers in the earbuds. The Pro earbuds feature two-way speakers with a tweeter and dual woofers, while the base model has a unidirectional speaker. This means that the Pro earbuds will deliver better high-frequency sound, thanks to the tweeter, and the dual speakers will help deliver clearer, more detailed sound.

Both new models have a blade (or stem) that can be pressed or swiped up and down to control the device or adjust the volume. The Pro versions go further by offering blade lights as well.

Thanks to Adaptive ANC and Adaptive EQ on both models, Samsung claims that your internal and external sound will be intelligently analyzed in real-time to deliver the best possible listening experience for you wherever you are.

Both earbuds are IP57-rated and should handle water well. The Galaxy Buds 3 series also support wireless charging. The Galaxy Buds 3 will retail for $180, while the Pro will retail for $250. Both models come in silver and white and are available for pre-order starting today, with general availability beginning July 24.