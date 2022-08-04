The New York Times Gained 180,000 Digital Subscribers

The New York Times Company added about 180,000 net digital subscribers only in the second quarter but generated less revenue from digital advertising, it said Wednesday.

The Times now has 9.17 million paying subscribers. she has target 15 million by the end of 2027.

The company reported $76 million in adjusted operating profit, 18 percent lower than the same quarter last year. It generated total revenue of $555.7 million, an increase of 11.5 percent over the previous year. Digital subscriptions made up $238.7 million of that revenue, up 25.5 percent.

The damage to operating profits was mostly from losses at The Athletic, the sports news site Bought The Times in February for $550 million. The Athletic’s adjusted operating loss was $12.6 million for the quarter, from April to June, down from about $19.4 million in the first quarter.