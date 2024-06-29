The New York Times has called on Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House

In an editorial published on Friday evening, The The New York Times The 81-year-old described Joe Biden as “a shadow of a leader” after the 81-year-old president “lost” a debate against Donald Trump earlier in the day.

In an editorial published Friday evening titled “President Biden Should Leave the Race to Serve the Country” At the White House, The New York Times As described by Joe Biden “Shadow of the Leader”After the 81-year-old president “Fails its own test”.

Unrecognizable, Joe Biden slurred words, didn’t finish some sentences and stared off into space during Thursday’s televised battle against his Republican predecessor. “Mr. Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the country has prospered and begun to address a series of long-term challenges, and the wounds opened by Donald Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can provide today is to announce that he will not seek re-election.”wrote The New York Times. Its editorial board brings together eminent authors and should reflect the values ​​of the media.

Members of the Democratic Party have also questioned Biden’s ability to pass the new mandate, which has sparked a firestorm within the party, but Joe Biden on Friday gave assurances. “do work”In this process he received the support of his two predecessors, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.