The next big update for Valheim takes the Vikings to the Land of the Dead

Valheim It was a solid startViking’s open world game has since expanded to A new biome called the Mistlands Adding tons of build and customization items With the Hearth & Home update. Now, developer Iron Gate Studio has announced the next big biome is in development – and it looks like players will set out to explore the Ashlands, the land of the dead.

There’s no release date for the new biome, and it’s likely to need quite a bit of time in the oven. in Blog post on the official Valheim LocationIron Gate states that it intends to be more transparent with the creation of Ashlands. The developer is sharing concept art for the monsters players might encounter in such a place, which will be a large piece of land in the far south of the map.

While the Vikings will have to wait a while to explore the volcanic Ashlands, Valheim It is scheduled to receive further updates about the game in the near future. The game is headed to Xbox in early 2023, along with cross-play to connect console and PC players. The developer is also experimenting with difficulty settings, for those who want their adventure in the afterlife to be more punishing.

There’s also an update called Hildir’s Quest in the works, which seems to focus on clothing. I would always welcome the opportunity for more cute costumes, and Heldir seems like a character who would help the Vikings with their style. Not only will there be more clothes, Iron Gate is also preparing a way to restyle hair. Iron Gate is also working on accessibility options for future updates, though the developer is still asking for feedback from players with disabilities.