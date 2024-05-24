May 25, 2024

The next Doom game has a name, and will be revealed at the Xbox Game Show – Report

Len Houle May 25, 2024

The upcoming Doom game from Bethesda and id Software is said to be called Doom: The Dark Ages, and is expected to be revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase next month, according to some reports. Indoor games.

A report from the site says that fans will see the next entry in the classic first-person shooter franchise when Microsoft holds its gaming event on June 9. The report adds that the title has been in development for at least four years and based on early details from last year, it may feature a medieval theme.

id’s next major Doom game has been rumored for years, though it has been called by a different name in the past. Microsoft leaked court documents From 2023 revealed something known as Doom: Year Zero. If Doom: The Dark Ages is real, it will likely be the final name for the same project. While Bethesda has never officially confirmed the existence of such a project, it is recent Trademark registration “IDKFA”. From ZeniMax Media had many fans hoping for an announcement on the horizon.

DOOM may soon take players back to the Dark Ages. Image courtesy of Bethesda.

It’s been four years since id unleashed Doom’s modern sequel, Doom Eternal, on PC and consoles in March 2020. It hasn’t been completely quiet in the time since, with the studio also releasing The Ancient Gods Part 1 and Part 2 in Late 2020 and early 2021, respectively. Without confirmation that Doom: The Dark Ages is real, it’s best to keep expectations low. Either way, we won’t have to wait much longer to see if the rumors hold any weight.

For more about Doom, you can read on Our review of Doom Eternal. We liked how the follow-up brought the FPS franchise into the future, giving it a 9/10 at the time. We said: “Whether you’re a new Doom fan or a seasoned Doom fan, Doom Eternal is sure to delight and entertain you. It’s great fun.”

Michael Cribb is an independent IGN contributor. He began writing for the industry in 2017 and is best known for his work at outlets such as The Pitch, The Escapist, OnlySP, and Gameranx.

Be sure to follow him on Twitter @MikeCripe.

