The NFLPA is finalizing a proposal to overhaul the offseason workout program

The current off-season exercise program, which is collectively negotiated, is a voluntary, nine-week off-season program divided into three phases, which include meetings (Phase I), individual on-field drills (Phase II), and organized team activities (Phase III). ). Teams can conduct a mandatory minicamp for veterans during Phase Three.
For most clubs, the furlough program begins in mid-April and continues until mid-June. The summer break lasts for approximately six weeks until training camps begin in mid-to-late July.
Offseason work rules are collectively negotiated, so any changes would require an agreement with the NFL.
According to Pelissero, the NFLPA consulted with medical and performance experts to find a solution to reduce injuries and increase players’ recovery time. Under the potential proposal, virtual classroom work would still be allowed in the spring, but no practices until camp.
The NFL’s offseason restructuring could help break up the calendar, giving players a deeper offseason after a grinding season and a longer condensation period before the start of the season, which could be helpful for avoiding the soft tissue injuries that plague some players during practice. Camps under the current structure.
