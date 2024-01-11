The Nintendo Switch 2 release date may have been accidentally revealed by…Gameshark

In the past few months, there have been big rumors that Nintendo is working on a new model for the Switch. And it looks like we may not have to wait much longer because it will apparently be released next September… according to Ai Shark (formerly GameShark).

Advertise on press release And It was first spotted by Digital TrendsAi Shark has revealed that it is working on reviving the GameShark brand and that it will relaunch in September 2024. The release window, according to the company, is scheduled to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2.

If you don't remember what GameShark was, it was a brand known for making many cheat code devices. However, under this rebrand, Ai Shark is supposed to be an enhanced AI program designed to help “individuals improve their gameplay over time.”

Ai Shark points out that this program is not designed to be a cheating tool, but rather “focuses on helping individuals improve their gameplay over time.” The target audience is casual gamers, according to the press release.

“By harnessing the power of AI, supercomputers, and our exceptional code-writing team, we aim to exceed the triumphs of the original GameShark tenfold and redefine the gaming landscape on a global scale,” Todd Hayes, founder of Ai Shark, said in a press release. “Altec Lansing is our first peripheral licensing partner, and we will help them capture a significant share of the $2.5 billion video gaming headset market. This marks the beginning of a series of AI gaming technology partnerships that will strengthen the gaming ecosystem for gamers around the world.” ”

As for Nintendo Switch 2, this is technically the first whiff of a release window we've seen and it's almost close to official – Nintendo hasn't technically revealed a Switch successor yet at all. It could be Switch 2, or it could be something completely different. We've gathered a number of details about the rumored console, which analysts had expected to launch this year, and there were rumors that Nintendo was showing off the console to partners behind closed doors at Gamescom last year. We also know that Nintendo has shown Activision a successor to the Switch in late 2022.

Right now, it's unclear if this is an official release window left by Ai Shark, or if this is an internal assumption that should never be made into a press release. We'll have to wait for Nintendo's official word to find out.

Nintendo and AI Shark did not immediately respond to IGN's requests for comment.

