The Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle is available everywhere

Looking to finally get your hands on a Nintendo Switch or trying to get a great deal of Nintendo Switch to give as a gift this year? Well, Nintendo Black Friday deals are in full swing, with the return of the $299 Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deal. The deal is valid and available everywhere, with no membership required, or other restrictions in place to take full advantage of this Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal.

I want to reiterate how it is the best choice for anyone looking for the perfect Nintendo Switch gift this year.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle offer

What’s in the Black Friday deal on Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo famously offers a variety of this bundle every Black Friday, and it has received quite a few upgrades over the past years. Here’s what’s in the Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle:

HAC-001 (01) Nintendo Switch console model with neon red and blue Joy-con

Download the code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A Nintendo Switch Online 3-month membership code

It’s a pretty good deal considering you get a game and an NSO membership for the regular Nintendo Switch price. The Nintendo Switch is the latest model, which means it has 4.5-9 hours of battery life compared to the original version, which had 3-5 hours. This isn’t an OLED style Switch, but it’s still a Switch, and everyone loves the Switch!

When is the Black Friday deal available on Nintendo Switch?

Immediately. You can buy this everywhere, without restrictions, instantly. This Nintendo Black Friday deal went live Sunday at every Black Friday sale from Walmart. Walmart was initially held back, offering the deal only to Walmart+ subscribers, but now it’s free for everyone.

How to get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Tracks

With a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you get access to online play and a selection of Super NES and NES games as part of the subscription. However, if you want to access the new Mario Kart 8 tracks, you will need to upgrade to NSO Expansion Subscription. This tier entitles you to additional Mario Kart 8 tracks, Animal Crossing DLC, Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion, as well as access to select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

