The OC says the Bears ‘Justin Fields’ is getting better every week

Lake Forest, Illinois – Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields He ranks last in the NFL in completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). As a team, Chicago is 32 in total assists and assists per game and is at the bottom of the other statistical passing categories, including the fewest first defeats obtained by passing (17) and tied for the fewest touchdown assists (2).

The first four games of Fields’ second season with the Bears were tough by any means. But that’s not what offensive coordinator Luke Jetsie described on Thursday.

“I don’t think he’s had a rough month,” Jitsi said. “I think he’s getting better every week. I think he’s growing tremendously. You know, it’s not easy. We play good football teams, and it’s not easy to become the midfield level he wants to become, and I know he can become.

“The important thing is that we keep our focus, set our eyes on this progress or that process and make sure we’re getting better every week and I think we’re at that point.”

Fields completes 50.7% of his passes in the league low and has been critical of his performances in previous games, particularly calling his descent against the Houston Texans in Week Three “garbage.” The quarterback said he felt the passing game was doing better in the 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 4, but noted plays he wished she could have made.

Getsy agreed, citing the Bears’ lack of success in the red (0-3) against the Giants as a place where Fields missed the open receivers.

“We have to take the completion when they’re there,” Getsy said. “I think he lost a pair you know with a cheap completion that takes you to second, third, second and fourth, making the gold zone a lot easier to score. We must improve that. We have to go for those cheap little completions and then we have to do a better running game too. We had two chances there.”

Getsy praised Fields for working within “Operation” Bears and how the young quarterback does what he’s asked. This is where the offensive coordinator says his focus is through four games, not a long-term assessment of whether fields are the answer for the Bears quarterback.

“We have a lot more than just an assessment of Justin Fields right now,” said Jitsi. “…that’s what everyone wants to evaluate – the midfielder all the time – and I understand that. It’s all good. This is a process for everyone 11. There are so many factors that go into what’s going on around Justin and to just sit here and say, ‘Oh, we’re just focused. on is this guy going to be the guy or not?” That’s literally not in my mind or I don’t think this is in the mind of anyone in this building.

“We’re just getting better. How can we get everyone in this building to get better every week? As long as we keep getting better, we’re going in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, he’s running backwards David Montgomery He returned to training in limited capacity on Thursday after sustaining an ankle injury he sustained in Week 3.

Montgomery said his presence at Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings would be a “game-time decision.” He said he is not worried about injury during a contract year.

“I just want to get healthy and go out and play with the guys, honestly,” Montgomery said. “I’m not interested in the whole contract because I’m a firm believer in whatever works and works. That’s how I see things.”