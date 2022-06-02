June 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The oil embargo was finally lifted by Victor Orban, who refused to allow the Russian Patriots.

Rusty Knowles June 2, 2022 2 min read

The Hungary Wednesday blocked the adoption Oil embargo and new European sanctions Several diplomatic sources have pointed out that the Russian Patriarch Grill (or Cyril), the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has decided against Moscow to remove him from the EU block list.

Is considered a patriot Longtime ally of President Vladimir PutinAnd is Became one of the main supporters of the Russian military occupation against UkraineUnderlines the proposed sanctions submitted to member states.

The 6th sanctions were further verified at the European Summit

The leaders of 27 EU countries met in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to reach an agreement to cut Russian oil imports by about 90% by the end of this year, in order to dry up funding for the offensive against Ukraine.

The ban is the first step in a series of EU sanctions to extend EU sanctions to about 60 people, including Patriarch Grill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, and to exclude three Russian banks from the Swift International Monetary Fund. Organization including the country’s leading company Sberbank.

Hungary’s agreement is needed to verify the sanctions

Hungary needs a consensus on sanctions and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented his agreement on the new embargo, which was due to be finalized during a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday before being published in the EU’s official journal.

read more: The war in the European Union and Ukraine: Victor Orban’s dangerous ambiguity

An embassy source said talks were underway with Budapest to thwart Hungarian opposition.

The oil embargo was finally lifted by Victor Orban, who refused to allow the Russian Patriots.

See also  The United States says it has thwarted a global cyber attack of thousands of Russian malware

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Denmark has voted to join the EU Security Policy

June 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Russians settled in Chevroletonetsk, and tensions with Washington escalated

June 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Russia has launched large nuclear reactors in northeastern Moscow

June 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth: Seven Decades in Pictures

June 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Time crystals are ‘impossible’, but they are subject to quantum physics

June 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The source says the Duke’s expected first-round pick, Trevor Kells, will retain the name in the NBA draft

June 2, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

YouTuber receives over 500 copyright claims for Nintendo music

June 2, 2022 Len Houle