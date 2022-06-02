The oil embargo was finally lifted by Victor Orban, who refused to allow the Russian Patriots.

The Hungary Wednesday blocked the adoption Oil embargo and new European sanctions Several diplomatic sources have pointed out that the Russian Patriarch Grill (or Cyril), the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has decided against Moscow to remove him from the EU block list.

Is considered a patriot Longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin And is Became one of the main supporters of the Russian military occupation against Ukraine Underlines the proposed sanctions submitted to member states.

The 6th sanctions were further verified at the European Summit

The leaders of 27 EU countries met in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to reach an agreement to cut Russian oil imports by about 90% by the end of this year, in order to dry up funding for the offensive against Ukraine.

The ban is the first step in a series of EU sanctions to extend EU sanctions to about 60 people, including Patriarch Grill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, and to exclude three Russian banks from the Swift International Monetary Fund. Organization including the country’s leading company Sberbank.

Hungary’s agreement is needed to verify the sanctions

Hungary needs a consensus on sanctions and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented his agreement on the new embargo, which was due to be finalized during a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday before being published in the EU’s official journal.

An embassy source said talks were underway with Budapest to thwart Hungarian opposition.